GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KSNW) — The high school football season officially kicked off at midnight on Monday, and the Garden Plain Owls wasted no time in hitting the field for practice.

“There’s just something about nighttime in general,” said Garden Plain Senior Middle Linebacker Aden Stuhlsatz. “Playing football, it’s its own unique thing you can’t really describe it.”

It’s a tradition of more than 20 years in the making, and it’s one that the community embraces.

“It’s the people,” explained Garden Plain Senior Center Jaxon Bolinger. “Like all of these people are here at midnight supporting us. That’s the biggest part, and being one of the first ones out here.”

As for the team, the Owls are entering year two with head coach Todd Rice. The squad is looking to improve off of a 4-5 record from last season that saw them lose in the first round of the playoffs.

Rice was happy to see where his team was at on the opening night of practice, “I think we’ve had a really good year in the weight room, so hopefully, we’re stronger and more physical out on the field.”

If they do improve, it will be in part due to the nine seniors on this year’s team.

“I’m excited to show people how much we’ve progressed over the past year,” said senior running back Gage Lee. “Last year’s seniors had to adjust to three different playbooks with the new coach. I just feel like we’re going to be so much better than we were last year.”

A senior class that was taking part in the midnight practice for one final time.

“You know, I’ve been looking forward to this,” added Bollinger. “I love midnight practice, I love this team, and I just don’t want to leave it.”