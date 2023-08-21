GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Goddard Lions made quite the turnaround last season after going winless in 2021. Last year, the team was 5-1 at one point before losing their last three games to finish the season.

The team is and has been a very run-heavy offense, and there’s no reason to believe that will change with the talent they possess on that side of the ball this season.

“It’s really good,” said senior quarterback Ashton Sell. “We are returning a lot of seniors this year in a lot of spots that we didn’t have to fill, but I think it’s going to be good.”

Head coach Tommy Beason believes the team is on the brink of something special this year.

“We’ll possibly start nine seniors on offense, eight on defense couple of other guys that are battling for a spot,” explained Beason. “Because of the times they have already been on the field, even when some of these guys were starting as sophomores when we were terrible, we were 0-9. And they were bad, but we were bad because we were learning, and last year, we put the first step forward, and now I feel like they are ready to lead.”

One thing that will definitely help them out is the more than 30 seniors on this year’s roster.

“We are going to be a senior-heavy team,” added senior linebacker Lane Nelson. “And the senior class this year is a winning squad since we were younger, and we really have a good team chemistry roll. I think it will mean a lot to us this year, especially with all the seniors on the field.”