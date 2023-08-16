HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Halstead Dragons are entering year two with head coach Derek Racette. Last year they went 3-6 and had a first-round playoff loss, but the team believes they were able to lay a solid foundation for this upcoming year.

“I feel like we have a lot more confidence in ourselves,” explained Halstead senior running back Owen Farmer. “Not only as an individual but as a team. I feel like that will be big for us.”

One thing Coach Racette is hoping for his team is building a physicality trait that will make them a tough out for any opponent.

“It’s something we’ve been doing all Summer is bring that intensity,” added Racette, “and to be able to protect the ball on offense and get the turnovers on defense. We missed a lot of tackles last year, and we’re trying to get that out of our game.”