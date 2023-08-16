HESSTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hesston Swathers are looking to build off of a 6-4 season, an improvement from the two previous seasons of 4-5 records.

Head Coach Tyson Bauerle enters his 7th season with the program and last year he implemented a new offensive scheme. It’s one that has his players fired up to be back on the field.

“Man, it’s fun we love being back out here these practices before school they set the tone for the school year,” said senior defensive tackle Beau Warden.

With pieces coming together this camp with veteran leaders, he believes that consistency in practices will be the difference maker come September 1.

“That was a major thing that the guys showed this summer and in our workouts and not just in our attendance but their effort when they got there and we’re going to keep that theme,” explained Bauerle. “We’re going to continue that message that is consistent and how we define that is better your best and that’s the message this week.”