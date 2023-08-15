INMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — The Inman Teutons are eager to make this season the one they bring it all home.

Inman has closed out the past two seasons as state runner-ups in class 1A.

The Teutons lost to Olpe in 2021 and St. Mary’s in 2022.

They want to change that narrative this year, but to do so, the work starts now.

“We have to become a team,” explained Lance Sawyer, Inman’s head football coach. “We did that at the end of last year. We had a group of guys that came together, and we have to do the same thing. We have more energy today than I have ever seen, so hopefully, it continues, and we keep going.”

As for the seniors, they are using the outside noise as motivation.

“I feel like every year I get told we are not going to be as good as the last,” said Talon Welch, a senior running back and linebacker at Inman. “It just pushes me harder, and the coaches, they know we have it inside of us. If we just let it show and play our hearts out, we can do whatever we want.”

Inman starts the season at Marion on Friday, Sept. 1