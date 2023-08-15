KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — We continue our high school previews with last year’s 2A runner-ups, the Kingman Eagles.

The team is coached by Tanner Hageman, who is entering his 5th season with the program. Hageman has turned the Eagles program around in a short amount of time. Kingman has reached 10 plus wins in each of the past two seasons. Last year they made the first trip to state for the Eagles in 50 years.

“We graduated some good kids,” explained Hageman. “But you know, no matter who wears that number or who is playing what position, we think that we’re good enough to put a good product on the field.”

Coach Hageman and his group of 10 seniors are ready to make State a regular destination.

“Our motto this year is carry the tradition,” said junior tight end/defensive end Tristen Davidson. “These past three years, we’ve just set a tradition of winning, and we just, all these guys want it so bad. and that’s what we’re striving for out here.”

Kingman Eagles’ Regular Season Schedule for 2023

Fri, Sept. 1 vs. Cheney

Fri, Sept. 8 at Conway Springs

Fri, Sept. 15 at Wichita-Trinity Academy

Fri, Sept. 22 vs. Douglass

Fri, Sept. 29 vs. Hesston

Fri, Oct. 6 at Anthony/Harper-Chaparral

Fri, Oct. 13 vs. Haven

Fri, Oct. 20 at Garden Plain