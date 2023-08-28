MAIZE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Maize South Mavericks are entering the 2023 season, eager to continue building off last year’s early success.

The Mavericks came out of the gate hot, winning three of their first four games, but the success came to a halt mid-way through the season.

Maize South had to face Maize, Goddard, and Derby in back-to-back weeks. The Mavericks lost all three and finished the season at 4-5.

“We had a lot of youth last year, so a lot of inexperience, and I think that has paid off,” said head coach Brent Pfeifer. “The things those guys went through last year has taught them many lessons, and I think the biggest one is just enjoy every day.”

The roster is quite the opposite this year. Guys are playing and thinking like seasoned veterans, especially junior quarterback Tate McNew.

“His decision-making is a little quicker, he’s stronger, so the ball is coming out fast, but more importantly, the speed of the game for him has slowed down,” said coach Pfeifer.

Tate is also becoming a more vocal leader, motivating teammates on both sides of the ball to be better for one another.

“It’s always been about family and loving each other,” said senior defensive end Kasen Paredes. “One guy doesn’t make the team, it’s all of us. That’s the biggest message, to go out there and play for one another, not just for yourself.”

“I am looking forward to walking out on the field and going to war with my brothers,” said senior right guard Jaxon Coleman.

Maize South opens the season at Andover on Friday, Sept. 1. The rest of their season schedule is as follows: