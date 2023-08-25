ROSE HILL, Kan. (KSNW) — We continue our high school football previews with the Rose Hill Rockets, a team beginning a new era this season. It was only a couple of months ago, in June, that new head coach, Landon Wright, was hired to take over the football program.

“It’s been really good,” explained Wright. “They came, and they bought in, and they’ve worked hard. We’ve had good turnouts during summer and a strong core of guys that have strung together two and a half good months so far, so we’re excited to get rolling and see what all we got going for us.”

Rose Hill has only had one winning season since they took home the 2011 State Championship.

“I want to see this program flip around,” said senior linebacker Connor Jackson. “I want people in the school to be excited for the football program. I want it to be a winning program.”

This year’s team might have some growing pains, but with a solid corp of seniors to help with the coaching change, this might get turned around faster than predicted.

“I think we transitioned really well,” added senior free safety Blake Struble. “And with us talking to freshmen and trying to help them out, it’s been a huge help, especially since there’s so many of us.”