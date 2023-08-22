SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Up Interstate 135, Salina South is working towards better days on the gridiron.

The Cougars went winless in 2022 and haven’t won more than five games since 2015.

Their final game of last season was the tipping point for many incoming seniors. South was shut out by Maize 63-0.

That loss provoked change from everyone involved.

“We are not repeating last year. It’s as simple as that,” explained senior linebacker Alex Davidson. “We are changing the culture here at South, and it starts with us.”

And the coaching staff. Head Coach Sam Sellers has led the Cougars since 2009 but has been on staff for 20-plus years.

He knew it was time for a change, so he hired new assistants that have helped bring back healthy and fun competition.

“It’s a completely different feel this year,” said Davidson. “I’ve had more fun this year so far than I’ve ever had in several years.”

“I see people giving way more effort, I see myself giving so much effort, and I see myself wanting it way more than I’ve ever had,” said senior safety and running back Carson Power.”

Salina South has a winning history. The program was crowned 5A state champs in 2000 and 2004.

“We are used to success, and in the past few years, we haven’t had very much at all,” said Coach Sellers. “It’s nice to have a group that wants to change things and get us back to where we feel like we want to be.”

Salina South opens the season against cross-town rival Salina Central on Friday, Sept. 1. The rest of their schedule is as follows: