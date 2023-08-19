TOWANDA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Towanda-Circle Thunderbirds are one of the best teams in class 4A in KSN’s viewing area.

The program has excelled quickly in the past two years under head coach Logan Clothier. The Thunderbirds finished above .500 in 2021 and 2022.

Circle had a historic run last season. The program won eight games, the second most in school history, and reached the sectional round of playoffs.

Before then, the team hadn’t finished with a winning record since 2004.

Seventh-year head coach Logan Clothier credits the success to the work and dedication of the coaching staff.

“How we approach the weight room, how we approach practice. The days where you’re sore and you don’t feel the best, but you’re still practicing.”

The program this season is led by a senior-heavy class. 19 seniors who all play a key role.

“A lot of us seniors have been playing since we were super young, so we have a good amount of seniors and we are ready to go,” said senior quarterback Conner Chadwell. “This is the last ride, so we are ready.”

Towanda-Circle kicks off the season on Friday, Sept. 1 at Altamont-Labette County high school.

The rest of their schedule is as follows: