WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Collegiate has been one of the most consistent 3A teams in the state over the past handful of years, but this season, they hope to take that next step and snatch the 3A crown from the 4-time repeating state champions, Andale.

“I feel like everybody in the junior and senior grade stepped up, and we all are rising to the occasion and ready for the season,” said senior linebacker Asa Ahmad. “I think we just have to keep the presnap penalties to a minimum. We just have to be poised, mentally and physically. We just have to be ready for battle.”

One reason for the optimism is the addition of former Hesston quarterback Hudson Ferralez. In 21 career games, Ferralez has thrown for nearly 5,200 yards and 51 touchdowns.

If Collegiate is hoping to reach those lofty goals, they know they have to grind all season long.

“It really is truly a player-led team,” explained head coach Troy Black. “We’re excited. Our young guys have matured, our older guys have matured, so we feel like we have a really good football team.”

But with several returners on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, plus Ferralez, the sky is the limit for the Spartans.

“Most of the seniors have been playing together for so long that we just have a really good connection,” added senior wide receiver Brett Wetta. “We’re playing together, and like coach said, we’re being player-led and just really making each other better.”