High School Football: Wellington vs. Andale, September 18, 2020

Skip to content
KSN-TV
Wichita
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Your Local Election HQ
KSN Digital Extra
Capitol Bureau
Good News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National / World
Don’t Miss This
Politics
Entertainment
Crime
Telemundo Kansas
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Northwest High finds a way to still honor fall senior athletes admist the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Biden reacts to death of Justice Ginsburg, rejects quick vote on her successor
Video
Texas school district apologizes for ‘hero’ assignment listing accused Kenosha shooter
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
‘The need is great and the reward is worth it: Red Cross is asking for volunteers
Video
Weather
Radar
Weather Blog
Weather Wednesdays
Current Alerts
Mobile Apps / Alerts
SkyView Network
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports Scores
Friday Football Fever
WSU Shockers
Kansas Jayhawks
K-State Wildcats
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Racing
Competitive Drive
The Big Game
Top Stories
Game of the Week: Derby vs. Bishop Carroll, September 18, 2020
Video
Top Stories
High School Football: Rose Hill vs. Wichita Collegiate, September 18, 2020
Video
High School Football: Arkansas City vs. Goddard, September 18, 2020
Video
High School Football: Newton vs. Maize, September 18, 2020
Video
High School Football: Minneola vs. South Gray, September 18, 2020
Video
Community
Destination Kansas
Hispanic Heritage Month
Continuing the Conversation
Community Calendar
Veteran Salute
Clear the Shelters
Main Street Kansas
Positive Connections
Contests
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance
Kansas Lottery Results
Your Horoscope
Honor A Kansas Nurse
Kansas Best
Video Center
Live Stream
Good Day Kansas
Connect 3 Now
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The KSN Team
NBC Shows
Work For Us
Digital Marketing
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Mobile Apps
Telemundo Programación
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
High School Football: Wellington vs. Andale, September 18, 2020
Friday Football Fever
by:
Taylor Rocha
Posted:
Sep 18, 2020 / 11:09 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 18, 2020 / 11:09 PM CDT
Wellington
7
Andale
63
Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
NBA Stats
3 Day Forecast
no iframe support!
KSN Storm Track 3 Weather
Sports Tweets
Trending Stories
Weather
Coronavirus in Kansas: 1,415 new cases, 10 more deaths
One seriously injured in accidental shooting at Old Cowtown Musuem
New federal bill would extend Daylight Saving Time until November 2021 due to pandemic
Video
Walmart raising hourly wages for some employees
Video
Texas school district apologizes for ‘hero’ assignment listing accused Kenosha shooter