High School: Friday Football Fever week 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click below to see the games we highlighted during our sports cast.

SCORES and GAMES COVERED:

Sterling: 0
@ Garden Plain: 60

Belle Plaine: 0
@ Cheney: 66

Northwest: 62
@ Heights: 40

Liberal: 12
@ Dodge City: 48

Great Bend: 0
@ Hays: 51

Garden City: 13
@ Hutchinson: 7

Valley Center: 28
@ Goddard: 6

Haysville Campus High School: 10
@ Maize High School: 29

Salina South: 14
@ Maize South: 51

Wichita South: 6
@ Bishop Carroll: 35

Goddard-Eisenhower: 24
@ Salina Central: 14

Clearwater: 7
@ Rose Hill: 47

Andale: 32
@ Mulvane: 6

Newton: 17
@ Derby: 50

West: 48
@ Southeast: 18

Buhler: 19
@ Andover Central: 21

