High School: Friday Football Fever week 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click below to see the games we highlighted during our sports cast.
SCORES and GAMES COVERED:
Sterling: 0
@ Garden Plain: 60
Belle Plaine: 0
@ Cheney: 66
Northwest: 62
@ Heights: 40
Liberal: 12
@ Dodge City: 48
Great Bend: 0
@ Hays: 51
Garden City: 13
@ Hutchinson: 7
Valley Center: 28
@ Goddard: 6
Haysville Campus High School: 10
@ Maize High School: 29
Salina South: 14
@ Maize South: 51
Wichita South: 6
@ Bishop Carroll: 35
Goddard-Eisenhower: 24
@ Salina Central: 14
Clearwater: 7
@ Rose Hill: 47
Andale: 32
@ Mulvane: 6
Newton: 17
@ Derby: 50
West: 48
@ Southeast: 18
Buhler: 19
@ Andover Central: 21
