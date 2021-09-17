High School: Friday Football Fever week 3

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 3 of Friday Football Fever. Click below to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
SCORES and GAMES COVERED:
Bishop Carroll:
vs. Derby:
Southeast: 0
vs. East: 58
Salina South:
vs. Campus:
Garden Plain: 7
vs. Cheney: 34
Andover Central: 35
vs. Goddard-Eisenhower: 13
Circle: 42
vs. Augusta: 35
Northwest:
vs. Kapaun:
Heights:
vs. North:
Pratt: 36
vs. Hesston: 7
Maize:
vs. Newton:
Hutchinson: 14
vs. Maize South: 28
