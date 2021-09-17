High School: Friday Football Fever week 3

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 3 of Friday Football Fever. Click below to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

SCORES and GAMES COVERED:

Bishop Carroll:
vs. Derby: 

Southeast: 0
vs. East: 58

Salina South:
vs. Campus: 

Garden Plain: 7
vs. Cheney: 34

Andover Central: 35
vs. Goddard-Eisenhower: 13

Circle: 42
vs. Augusta: 35

Northwest:
vs. Kapaun: 

Heights:
vs. North: 

Pratt: 36
vs. Hesston: 7

Maize:
vs. Newton: 

Hutchinson: 14
vs. Maize South: 28

LATEST FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER VIDEOS:

High School: Friday Football Fever week 2

Game of the Week: Buhler vs. Andover Central, September 10, 2021

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.

And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @KSNSports3.

Check out other Friday Football Coverage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories