High School: Friday Football Fever week 4

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 4 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Winfield: 14
vs. McPherson: 21
Heights: 54
vs. West: 20
Oakley: 0
vs. Inman: 40
El Dorado: 20
vs. Buhler: 28
Great Bend: 7
vs. Kapaun: 42
Eisenhower: 0
vs. Andover: 19
Hugoton: 7
vs. Cheney: 49
Andover Central: 41
vs. Goddard: 13
Arkansas City: 24
vs. Maize: 17
East: 0
vs. Northwest: 56
Hesston: 21
vs. Collegiate: 31
