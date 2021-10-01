High School: Friday Football Fever week 5

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 5 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Goddard: 0
vs. Eisenhower: 24

North: 0
vs. Bishop Carroll: 54

Newton: 24
vs. Maize South: 68

McPherson: 63
vs. El Dorado: 36

Valley Center: 10
vs. Andover Central: 28

Cheney: 27
vs. Pratt: 14

Kinsley: 28
vs. Skyline: 23

Derby: 55
vs. Hutchinson: 6

Marion: 18
vs. Hutchinson Trinity : 21

East: 52
vs. West : 8

Liberal: 0
vs. Garden City: 49

Heights: 7
vs. Andover: 49

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.

LAST WEEK’S FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER VIDEOS:

High School: Friday Football Fever week 4

Game of the Week: Winfield vs. McPherson, September 24, 2021

And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @KSNSports3.

Check out other Friday Football Coverage

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories