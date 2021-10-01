High School: Friday Football Fever week 5

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 5 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Goddard: 0
vs. Eisenhower: 24
North: 0
vs. Bishop Carroll: 54
Newton: 24
vs. Maize South: 68
McPherson: 63
vs. El Dorado: 36
Valley Center: 10
vs. Andover Central: 28
Cheney: 27
vs. Pratt: 14
Kinsley: 28
vs. Skyline: 23
Derby: 55
vs. Hutchinson: 6
Marion: 18
vs. Hutchinson Trinity : 21
East: 52
vs. West : 8
Liberal: 0
vs. Garden City: 49
Heights: 7
vs. Andover: 49
