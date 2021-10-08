High School: Friday Football Fever week 6

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 6 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Maize South: 27
vs. Maize: 49
Garden City: 7
vs. East: 50
Trinity:
vs. Andale:
Rose Hill: 0
vs. Mulvane: 33
El Dorado: 46
vs. Wellington: 25
Holcomb: 14
vs. Cheney: 25
Kingman: 10
vs. Garden Plaine: 7
Bishop Carroll: 27
vs. Kapaun: 21
Hays: 39
vs. Dodge City: 17
Andover: 30
vs. Valley Center: 0
McPherson: 30
vs. Buhler: 42
Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.
