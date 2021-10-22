High School: Friday Football Fever week 8

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KSNW Sports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 8 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Wichita Collegiate
vs. Andale

Hays
vs. Northwest

Derby
vs. Maize South

Hutchinson
vs. Maize

Winfield
vs. El Dorado

McPherson
vs. Augusta

East
vs. Bishop Carroll

Dighton
vs. Bucklin

Southeast
vs. Dodge City

Garden City
vs. Great Bend

Circle
vs. Buhler

Southeast
vs. Dodge City

Andover
vs. Goddard

Click here for other Friday Football Fever scores.

LAST WEEK’S FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER VIDEOS:

High School: Friday Football Fever week 7

Game of the Week: Maize vs. Derby, October 15, 2021

And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @KSNSports3.

Check out other Friday Football Coverage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories