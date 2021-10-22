High School: Friday Football Fever week 8

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 8 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Wichita Collegiate
vs. Andale
Hays
vs. Northwest
Derby
vs. Maize South
Hutchinson
vs. Maize
Winfield
vs. El Dorado
McPherson
vs. Augusta
East
vs. Bishop Carroll
Dighton
vs. Bucklin
Southeast
vs. Dodge City
Garden City
vs. Great Bend
Circle
vs. Buhler
Andover
vs. Goddard
