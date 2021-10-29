High School: Friday Football Fever week 9

Thursday night highlights:
Friday night highlights:
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 9 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.
GAMES COVERED and SCORES:
Garden City – 7
vs Wichita East – 24
Hutchinson – 28
vs Bishop Carroll – 31
Ulysses – 16
vs Mulvane – 46
Wichita Southeast – 9
vs Derby – 63
Clearwater – 14
vs Cheney – 48
Abilene – 12
vs Buhler – 52
Valley Center – 0
vs Northwest – 63
Pratt – 8
vs Collegiate – 23
Norton – 27
vs Cimmaron – 51
Gardner-Edgerton – 41
vs Dodge City – 20
Goddard-Eisenhower – 13
vs Hays – 19
Marion – 14
vs Chaparral – 34
Marysville – 7
vs Southeast of Saline – 60
Goddard – 3
vs Kapaun Mt. Carmel – 35
Wichita West – 7
vs Washburn Rural – 52
