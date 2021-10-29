High School: Friday Football Fever week 9

Thursday night highlights:

Friday night highlights:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are the games KSN is following for week 9 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast.

GAMES COVERED and SCORES:

Garden City – 7
vs Wichita East – 24

Hutchinson – 28
vs Bishop Carroll – 31

Ulysses – 16
vs Mulvane – 46

Wichita Southeast – 9
vs Derby – 63

Clearwater – 14
vs Cheney – 48

Abilene – 12
vs Buhler – 52

Valley Center – 0
vs Northwest – 63

Pratt – 8
vs Collegiate – 23

Norton – 27
vs Cimmaron – 51

Gardner-Edgerton – 41
vs Dodge City – 20

Goddard-Eisenhower – 13
vs Hays – 19

Marion – 14
vs Chaparral – 34

Marysville – 7
vs Southeast of Saline – 60

Goddard – 3
vs Kapaun Mt. Carmel – 35

Wichita West – 7
vs Washburn Rural – 52

