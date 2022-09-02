HILL CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Hill City and Osborne in a Thursday night match-up to kick off Friday Football Fever early.

The Osborne Bulldogs got on the board first with Dawson Lantz into the endzone off the handoff.

The Hill City Ringnecks responded with Kaleb Atkins taking the toss, weaving through traffic on his way to the endzone. One more time from Hill City, quarterback Aiden Amrein keeps it and strolls into the endzone.

Hill City won big over Osborne, 58-12. To see our Friday Night Football scores, click here.