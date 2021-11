We have dropped below freezing this morning in the Wichita area, and for most of the Sunflower State as well. This is the first hard freeze for many this season. We will eventually make a run at the 50s this afternoon, with those out to the west climbing a little warmer closer to that 70 degree mark.

Winds will relax a bit for our Saturday, but we could still see gusts upwards of 20 to 30 mph especially in far northwest Kansas. Much better compared to the 50 mph gusts yesterday.