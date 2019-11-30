KSHSAA State Football Championship Saturday Preview

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturdays marks the final day of the high school football season in the Sunflower State.

Teams from across the state will look to cap off the 2019 season with a state title.

Here is who will be taking the field Saturday afternoon:

6A – Derby (12-0) vs. Olathe North (10-2) at Emporia State University

5A – Mill Valley (9-3) vs. Northwest (12-0) at Pittsburg State University

4A – Bishop Miege (10-2) vs. Andover Central (11-0) at Topeka Hummer Sports Complex

3A – Andale (12-0) vs. Perry-Lecompton (9-3) at Hutchinson Community College

2A – Norton Community (9-3) vs. Nemaha Central (10-2) at Salina District Stadium

1A – Smith Center (12-0) vs. Centralia (11-1) at Fort Hays State University

8-Man D1 – St. Francis (12-0) vs. Canton-Galva (12-0) at Fischer Field in Newton

8-Man D2 – Osborne (11-1) vs. Axtell (11-1) at Fischer Field in Newton