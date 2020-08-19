Pioneers look to build in first year under Adam Rosenstiel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A familiar face has made his way back to the Wichita West Pioneers.

Adam Rosenstiel played quarterback for the Pioneers from 1998 to 2001. He played under and even coached alongside West former head coach Weston Schartz.

After last season, Schartz moved across town to take the head job at Kapaun Mt. Carmel. Now, Rosenstiel will step in to lead the charge for the Pioneers.

The Pioneers are coming off a 6-4 season that saw them win a playoff game against Wichita East. They would fall the following week, 49-13, to the eventual 6A state champs, the Derby Panthers.

West was originally set to open the season on September 4th at Dodge City. However, on Tuesday, USD 259 Athletic Director J. Means announced that the nine schools in the Greater Wichita Athletic League (GWAL) would only play each other this season.

