Schartz welcomes a new challenge at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Entering his 38th year of coaching, Weston Schartz is taking on a new challenge.

After a six win season at Wichita West, Schartz headed across town to take over as the head coach of the Kapaun Mt. Carmel Crusaders.

“Kapaun is a gold mine and they’ve had a great tradition, in the 70’s and 80’s and have always been pretty good and it’s a great opportunity to continue to do what I love,” said Schartz.

The Crusaders are coming off a tough 2019 season, where they won just two games and at one point, dropped six in a row.

“We’ve got our work cut out, but you know, they’ve got a great tradition here and we think we can restore it,” said Schartz.

As of now, Kapaun is set to open the season against Wichita South on September 4th at Stryker Sports Complex.