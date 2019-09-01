Valley Center, Newton, McPherson take part in Saturday Jamboree

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – – We are now under a week until high school football teams from across the Sunflower State hit the field for the official start to the 2019 season.

Several more scrimmages took place on Saturday, as teams looked to shake off more of the rust against an actual opponent.

Valley Center was the site of one of the Jamborees, that included the Hornets, Newton Railers and McPherson Bullpups.

Each team got a total of 36 snaps on offense and defense, in hopes of getting a look at how their squad looks heading into the season.

Jace Pavlovich, the head coach for McPherson led his team to an 11-1 record in 2018, before falling 15-14 to Goddard in the 4A playoffs.

He says he was eager to get on the field and square off against some other quality high school programs.

“Really good football teams, they are both programs that are well coached and well respected and there are a lot of good things to come, so, we wanted to get involved in a Jamboree with class programs like these two.,” said Pavlovich.

Here is how the Week 1 schedule with look for each of these teams:

McPherson @ Salina South

Buhler @ Newton

Maize @ Valley Center

All three teams will kickoff on September 6th.