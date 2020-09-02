Wichita Collegiate enters season with new look

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Playing football through the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only harship the Wichita Collegiate Spartans have faced this offseason.

Head coach Troy Black would be tasked with grooming a new quarterback.

“The people that we thought were going to be our quarterbacks left right before football season,” said Black. “We’ve had to scramble putting quarterbacks in. We added new people. We’ve tried to make a couple quarterbacks that aren’t naturally quarterbacks.”

He is pleased with their performance.

“So far, they are doing a good job,” said Black.

But that isn’t the only hardship the Spartans have had to overcome.

“I had three coaches leave literally right before the season,” said Black.

Now, Collegiate is looking forward to their upcoming season.

“Finally after the fourth week, it’s starting to feel like everybody’s in the right spot, and we’re on the same page,” said Black. “It was stressful early, but we’re getting better now.”

Black believes that his team thrives under pressure.

“We got a little bit of depth, which is good because there’s a little bit of competition,” said Black. “Guys don’t have guaranteed spots. Competition overall, with everybody has really helped out.”

The Spartans will open their season on the road against Mulvane. Kick off is at 7 p.m. on Friday night.