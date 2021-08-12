Field of Dreams fever takes over as MLB game looms

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play in Dyersville next to the site used in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.”

One of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally has the opportunity to host the real thing. The game was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

The event is part of MLB’s increased efforts to grow the game through areas without in-person access to the highest level of the sport.

Check out all of the coverage before the White Sox and Yankees play Iowa’s first-ever Major League Baseball game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

