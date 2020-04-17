Finding ways to stay active: Kansas athletes share their at-home workouts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Some Kansas athletes are finding creative ways to stay motivated and in shape during this unplanned break from their usual routines.

If you check out the Bullpup Football Twitter account, it is loaded with players trying to get ready for a possible season. That includes Sophomore Defensive Tackle Daniel Valadez doing some tire flips for his workout.

#Covidgrind pic.twitter.com/qmaVmDscjQ — Coach Pav (@BullpupFootball) April 14, 2020 Campus Colts football player Avonte Dixon is making sure he stays in football shape. The Defensive End hit the field for some drills but make sure you watch his video all the way so you don’t miss seeing him pushing a car as part of his workout.