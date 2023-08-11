WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Football season is right around the corner, and one program has settled on a starting quarterback from Overland Park.

Graham Mertz, who spent four seasons at Wisconsin before transferring to Florida, was named the starter on Friday.

Mertz was a four-star quarterback for Blue Valley North and was ranked the No. 42 player in the nation in the class of 2019, according to Rivals. He committed to Wisconsin until after the 2022 season, when he entered the transfer portal and committed to Florida.

With Blue Valley North, Mertz won the 6A championship his junior season and state runner-up his senior season. He set the state record for touchdown passes his senior year with 51.

Florida head coach Billy Napier, who is going into his second season with the Gators, said he was impressed with how Mertz came into the program.

“We’ve seen enough,” Napier said Friday prior to informing Mertz and his teammates of the decision. “I think the big thing I’ve been impressed with is just his ability to come in and learn the system, translate what he knows, and apply that to our system. Probably’s worked as hard as any player on our team.”

At Wisconsin, Mertz started 32 games and finished with a 19-13 record as a starting quarterback. He threw for 5,405 yards and 38 touchdowns to 26 interceptions.

Florida plays its first game on Aug. 31 against Utah, a good introduction to a grueling season of playing in the Southeastern Conference.