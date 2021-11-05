Former Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali will pump up fans on Arrowhead drum deck

KANSAS CITY, MP – JANUARY 15: Outside linebacker Tamba Hali #91 of the Kansas City Chiefs enters the field during pre game introductions before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Weeks after being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, former Kansas City Chiefs star Tamba Hali will start this Sunday’s game off with a bang.

The six-time Pro-Bowler will be this week’s Drum Honoree on the GEHA Drum Deck as the Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers.

The former Chiefs linebacker, who signed a one-day contract to officially retire with the Chiefs in May 2021, spent 12 seasons with the team.

Born in Liberia, Hali moved to the United States at 10 years old and began playing football. He attended Penn State and eventually was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft.

He started every game as a rookie and never looked back. He became a fan favorite and was named to six consecutive Pro Bowls teams from 2010-2015. Hali spent his entire career in Kansas City and helped the team make the playoffs six times.

Sunday’s Chiefs game against the Packers kicks off at 3:25 p.m. Stadium gates open at 1:30 p.m., and Chiefs fans are encouraged to get to their seats early so they don’t miss the pre-game action.