Former Coffeyville C.C. runner Andre De Grasse gets gold in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Perhaps the world’s next sprint star wasn’t so hard to find after all.
He’s Andre De Grasse, the Canadian who ran his first sprint as a teen in baggy basketball shorts and borrowed spikes, and now has an Olympic gold medal in the 200 meters.
De Grasse powered past a pair of Americans — Kenny Bednarek and the favorite, Noah Lyles — to finish in 19.62 seconds Wednesday and take one of the titles that Usain Bolt had owned for the previous three Olympics.
It ends a string of close calls for the 26-year-old and fills out a medal collection that was only missing gold. De Grasse won bronze four nights earlier in the 100 to go with the third-place medal he took in that event in Rio de Janeiro.
Given all he’s been through, it was no surprise when he revealed that he’d been crying behind the bronze — or were they gold — colored shades he wore for the race.
“It’s my first time being so emotional on the track,” De Grasse said. “I always thought I came up short winning bronze and silver, so it’s just good to have that gold medal. No one can take that away from me.”