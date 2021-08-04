Former Coffeyville C.C. runner Andre De Grasse gets gold in Tokyo

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 04: Andre de Grasse of Team Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men’s 200m Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) — Perhaps the world’s next sprint star wasn’t so hard to find after all.

He’s Andre De Grasse, the Canadian who ran his first sprint as a teen in baggy basketball shorts and borrowed spikes, and now has an Olympic gold medal in the 200 meters.

De Grasse powered past a pair of Americans — Kenny Bednarek and the favorite, Noah Lyles — to finish in 19.62 seconds Wednesday and take one of the titles that Usain Bolt had owned for the previous three Olympics.

It ends a string of close calls for the 26-year-old and fills out a medal collection that was only missing gold. De Grasse won bronze four nights earlier in the 100 to go with the third-place medal he took in that event in Rio de Janeiro.

Given all he’s been through, it was no surprise when he revealed that he’d been crying behind the bronze — or were they gold — colored shades he wore for the race.

“It’s my first time being so emotional on the track,” De Grasse said. “I always thought I came up short winning bronze and silver, so it’s just good to have that gold medal. No one can take that away from me.”