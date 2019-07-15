Former K-State guard Barry Brown Jr. and the Timberwolves advance to Summer League title game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 14: Barry Brown Jr. #35 of the Minnesota Timberwolves knocks the ball away from Isaia Cordinier #28 of the Brooklyn Nets during a semifinal game of the 2019 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – – Naz Reid scored 20 points in 19 minutes in Minnesota’s 85-77 victory over Brooklyn.

“The goal since we even got here, trying to win everything,” Reid said. “We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, but we definitely have been able to take over this past week. I just want to continue that tomorrow.”

Jordan McLaughlin added 12 points, and Mitchell Creek had 11 for Minnesota, the only undefeated team at 6-0.

“It’s all credit to the players, and how they compete so far,” Minnesota coach Pablo Prigioni said. “As coaches, we want to help them to become a championship team. This is Summer League, but at the end of the day 32 teams show up in Vegas, only two (can) compete for the championship.”

Jarrett Allen led Brooklyn with 15 points and 14 rebounds in 20 minutes.