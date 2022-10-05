WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Blue Valley High School pitcher Ryne Stanek has finished the 2022 season with the lowest Earn Run Average (ERA) by a Houston Astros relief pitcher in franchise history.

Stanek’s ERA for the season was 1.15. He appeared in 59 games for the Astros, striking out 62 in 54 2/3 innings pitched. He had a win-loss record of 2-1.

During his senior year at Blue Valley High School in Stillwell, Kansas, Stanek pitched his way to a 5-1 record, posting a 0.72 ERA with 71 strikeouts. He was ranked the 42nd best player in the 2010 MLB Draft by Baseball America.

Stanek was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the third round with the 99th pick but did not sign and instead opted to attend the University of Arkansas.

As a sophomore at Arkansas in 2012, Stanek finished with an 8-4 record, posting a 2.82 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings. Prior to the 2013 season, he was named a preseason All-America by Baseball America.

He followed his sophomore performance up with a blistering junior season, sporting a 10-2 record with a 1.39 ERA and 79 strikeouts to 41 walks.

Stanek was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays and made his Major League debut with them in 2017. In 2021, he signed a one-year contract with the Houston Astros.

The Astros finished the season with a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Stanek pitched one inning in relief, allowing no hits and no runs.