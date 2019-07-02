Former Kapaun standout is back in town helping young athletes

BEL AIRE, KAN. (KSNW)- Kapaun standout turned Drake Women’s basketball guard Sammie Bachrodt is in town making sure those following in her football steps have the support they need to sharpen their ball skills.

Bachrodt was part of the Wichita Hoops Skills Academy over at Wichita Hoops Academy on Monday. Young athletes worked on ball handling and drills that organizers say should help them come game time.

Bachrodt, a 5A State Champion playing for Kapaun and a four time All-State Selection athlete, reminisced about her day in similar camps when she was younger. “That’s why I am so happy to do it because I remember when I was, I feel like I was there just a couple years ago so now that the page has turned, the flip has turned but yeah it’s so much fun. I always did this stuff and happy to be giving back,” says Bachrodt.