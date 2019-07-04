Former KU guard Frank Mason III waived by Kings

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 04: Frank Mason III #10 of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against Elie Okobo #2 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 4, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – – The Sacramento Kings announced today that they have waived guard Frank Mason III.

Going into his third year in the league, Mason played 90 games over two seasons with the Kings. He averaged 6.8 points per game while shooting 39% from the field.

Before being picked by the Kings with the 34th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mason III starred on the hardwood for the Kansas Jayhawks.

He averaged 20.5 points and 5.1 assists a game in the regular season as a senior. Mason would be unanimously selected as the Big 12 Player of the Year.