Former KU guard Frank Mason III waived by Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – – The Sacramento Kings announced today that they have waived guard Frank Mason III.
Going into his third year in the league, Mason played 90 games over two seasons with the Kings. He averaged 6.8 points per game while shooting 39% from the field.
Before being picked by the Kings with the 34th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Mason III starred on the hardwood for the Kansas Jayhawks.
He averaged 20.5 points and 5.1 assists a game in the regular season as a senior. Mason would be unanimously selected as the Big 12 Player of the Year.