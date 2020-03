WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- In what is supposed to be one of the busiest times for the year for college baseball teams in Kansas and all over the country, the Coronavirus has silenced much of the sports world. The Sunflower Collegiate League will continue as planned according to SCL Commissioner Casey Walkup.

The hope is that the COVID-19 pandemic will not interfere with the baseball season for the league that begins in June.