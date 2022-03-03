BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ahead of the inaugural season of the United States Football League, the 2022 draft helped set up each new team for their hunt of a championship.

The USFL will kickoff on April 16 and all games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, where the league is headquartered. The new professional football league will include several former NFL and college coaches and players.

Each round of the USFL draft is set up by position, starting with quarterbacks and gives teams multiple opportunities to complete their roster.

Among those drafted to the 8 teams are former players from Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, NW Missouri State and Missouri State.

Round 13 – Wide Receivers

Pick 2: Houston Gamblers – Isaiah Zuber; Kansas State University

Round 14 – Wide Receivers

Pick 2: New Jersey Generals – J’Mon Moore; Missouri

Pick 8: Birmingham Stallions – Emmanuel Hall; Missouri

Round 19 – Safeties

Pick 4: Pittsburgh Maulers – Bryce Torneden; Kansas

Round 21 – Inside Linebacker

Pick 7: Michigan Panthers – Justin Hughes; Kansas State

Round 31 – Outside Linebacker

Pick 2: Birmingham Stallions – Brody Buck; NW Missouri State

Pick 6: New Jersey Generals – Angelo Garbutt; Missouri State

Former Kansas City Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was the second overall selection in the first round to the Tampa Bay Bandits.