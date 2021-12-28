Former NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden dies at 85

FILE – Former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden speaks about former quarterback Ken Stabler, pictured at rear, at a ceremony honoring Stabler during halftime of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals in Oakland, Calif., on Sept. 13, 2015. ‘All Madden’ documentary a labor of love for Fox Sports. Many gamers will be receiving the latest edition of the “Madden” video game for the holidays. On Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, some will even find out for the first time that the name behind the popular franchise was a successful coach and broadcaster. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — NFL legend, former coach and broadcaster John Madden died at the age of 85 on Tuesday, according to a press release by the NFL.

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders from 1969-1978, and after retirement, began his career as a color commentator for various NFL telecasts.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.”

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

FOX Sports is set to debut a documentary following Madden’s life, titled ‘All-Madden’, that will start streaming on Jan. 3, 2022.

The namesake of the video game franchise, Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.