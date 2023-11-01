WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, former Wichita State Shocker Craig Porter Jr. has found a role with an NBA franchise.

Porter made the second appearance of his NBA career Tuesday night with the Cleveland Cavaliers and took advantage of the opportunity by scoring 10 points in the outing.

The Terra Haute, Indiana, native made waves in the NBA Summer League last July, and was awarded with a two-way contract with the Cavaliers. Injuries to some of Porter’s new teammates allowed him to find his way into the lineup.

Porter scored 10 points in 22 minutes, brought in four rebounds and dished out two assists in the 109-91 loss to the New York Knicks.

Of course, Shocker fans are not surprised at the success he’s having. He was the focal point of the Wichita State team last season, averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and five assists per game.

Up next, the Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Knicks again, this time on the road at Madison Square Garden in New York City.