WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After going undrafted and later signing a two-way deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Craig Porter Jr. is showing what he’s made of.

The first place Porter could make an impact was at the NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas. These games give players the opportunity to show what they are made of against others who are also vying for roster spots.

In the Cavaliers latest game against the Chicago Bulls, Porter was electric in his first start of the Summer League. He finished the game with 22 points on 60% shooting, hauled in eight rebounds and dished out six assists in 32 minutes of action.

Three of those points came in clutch time with under a minute to go. With the Cavaliers up 84-83, Porter weaved through the lane on a fastbreak and made the layup through contact to draw the foul.

His coaches have noticed his abilities throughout the Summer League. In Thursday’s game, Porter played the most minutes in any game he’d appeared in.

It’s not the first time he’s made an impact, though. In his previous outing, Porter scored 12 along with seven rebounds and six assists in 22 minutes coming off the bench.

Of course, Shocker fans are not surprised at the success he’s having. He was the focal point of the Wichita State team last season, averaging 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and five assists per game.

Up next for Porter and the Cavaliers is the NBA Summer League playoffs. They’ll find out their opponent on Friday and will play either Saturday or Sunday.