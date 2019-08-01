Former Shocker Ron Baker inks one-year deal in Russia

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks looks to pass as he is guarded by Jordan Clarkson #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – Ron Baker is taking his talents overseas.

Today, the Former Wichita State Shockers guard signed a one-year deal to play with CSKA Moscow next season.

Baker went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, before latching on with the New Yorks.

He would play just over two seasons with the team until he was waived on December 13th, 2018.

Just a week later, the Scott City, Kansas native would sign to play for the Washington Wizards. He played four games with the team, before being released on January 7th.

CSKA Moscow is coming off a 2018-19 season that saw them win their eighth EuroLeague championship.