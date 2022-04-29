LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNW) — The NFL Draft is underway, and a select group of players are seeing their dreams of being a part of an NFL organization realized as they hear their names called.

One of those is former Wichita Northwest running back Breece Hall, who was selected by the New York Jets in the second round of the draft on Friday evening.

The Wichita native was selected with the 36th pick, becoming the highest-drafted Iowa State player to be taken since 1979, when Mike Stensrud was taken by the Houston Oilers with the 31st pick.

Hall played his college football for Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, from 2019 to 2021. In his three years with the team, he rushed for 3,941 yards, finding the end zone on the ground 50 times.

He also hauled in 82 receptions for 734 yards and six touchdowns in the passing game.

Hall wrapped up his senior season by earning first-team All-America recognition from Walter Camp, AP, AFCA and the Sporting News. He was a second-team All-America choice from the FWAA, precluding him from becoming a unanimous All-American for the second season in a row.

He is Iowa State’s all-time career leader in scoring (336), touchdowns (56) and rushing touchdowns (50), ranking fourth in Big 12 history in total touchdowns.

The Northwest product also holds the NCAA record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, recording his 24th in a game against TCU on Nov. 26.

While in high school at Wichita Northwest, Hall was dominant, rushing for 2,082 yards and scoring 36 total touchdowns in his junior season and 2,127 yards and 29 touchdowns his senior year.

Hall was also named first-team All-Metro and first-team All-State two years in a row, his junior and senior seasons.

The NFL season is slated to start Sep. 9, 2022.