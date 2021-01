WICHITA, Kan. (KSWN) – Chico Borja, the former Wichita Wings player, has passed away Monday afternoon at 61.

In a tweet Thursday, Wichita Wings shared, “We’re gutted today after the passing of #wingslegend Chico Borja. The Wichita Wings send our thoughts & prayers to both family and fans.”

