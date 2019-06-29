Four sisters proving age has no limits at 2019 USBC Women’s Championships

WICHITA, Kan. – – The 2019 United States Bowling Congress Women’s Championships will wrap up in Wichita this weekend at Northrock Lanes.

In the midst of it all are four sisters who are proving the sport has no age limits.

Evelyn Linscott, Jainine Brooks, Dorothy Burns and Charlotte Hendrick say they’ve been bowling for a long time.

“I’ve actually only been bowling for 45 years, because I played softball and tennis first,” said Linscott.

Linscott is the eldest of her four sisters at 89 years old. Burns is 87, Brooks is 82 and Hendrick is the baby sister, at 73 years old.

These bowling sisters, along with 20 of their other relatives make up four teams from four different states who are competing in the 2019 USBC Women’s Championships.

Three of the sisters, Jainie, Evelyn and Charlotte are on the same team, called the Scatterpins.

“We are all from different towns and some of us are from different states, so it’s a time for us to get together, it’s like a little reunion,” said Brooks. “It’s just fun to get together and like I said, bowl as good as we can and have a good time together,” added Hendrick.

For these sisters, their goal is the same as everyone else, to knock down as many pins as possible.

“Our first goal is to always bowl 100, after that, you can shoot for anything,” said Brooks.

However, the sisters say they cherish their time together the most.

“We all compete, but we all like to see the other sisters, the other family bowl good,” said Hendrick.

The USBC Women’s Championship will wrap up on Saturday.