LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Four-star recruit Jalen Wilson, a 6’8” small forward out of Denton, Texas has committed to Kansas. He also considered North Carolina.

R O C K C H A L K 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/1K2BVmwJyO — jwill (@thejalenwilson) June 12, 2019

Wilson originally committed to Michigan but re-opened his recruitment after John Beilein accepted the Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching job.

Wilson is ranked the No. 44 prospect overall in the class of 2019 by 247 Sports, No. 47 by Rivals, and No. 71 by ESPN.

