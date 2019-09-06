Friday Football Fever Game of the Week: Mulvane vs. Andale

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – – Football is back in the Sunflower State as high schools hit the field beginning Thursday night.

For our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week, we let you at home decide who you wanted showcased for the first week of the season.

With a total of 614 votes, it was Mulvane vs. Andale that won with 53% of the vote.

These two teams met in the first week of the 2018 season, when the Indians came out with the win, 42-14, on Mulvane’s home field.

This time around the two teams will square off in Andale.

The Indians are going to rely more on their defense this season. All-State middle linebacker Mac Brand is back, as well as, defensive back Scotti Easter.

“It’s pretty awesome, we were game of the week last year too and it’s just awesome to have it again we’re ready for Mulvane,” said Easter.

Head coach Dylan Schmidt and his players say they were vying to get the Game of the Week honors, after the school’s librarian made the announcement to cast their votes.

“You know our kids have earned it, they’ve worked their butt off and done a great job and you always want people to come out and cover them and so I am excited for the experience that they can have by you guys coming out,” said Schmidt.

On the other side, the Wildcats are looking for some redemption against Andale. They haven’t beaten the Indians since 2011.

Head coach Daniel Myears squad is coming off a six win season in 2018.

He brings back some offensive firepower this year with running back Cole Diffenbaugh. The senior is coming off back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons.

“I think it is going to bring a lot of intensity and going to bring a lot of excitement to the game feel that we have,” said Diffenbaugh.

Also back under center this season is Tab Creekmore, who is coming off a leg injury in the season finale against Arkansas City last October.

“Any time you get your program positive publicity, I mean that’s awesome, we are excited to play Andale to open up, obviously it is going to be a great litmus test for us, as they are one of the top programs around this area, so, our kids are excited that we won it,” said Myears.

Mulvane and Andale will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday.

KSN Sports Kendra Douglas will have live coverage leading up to the game on KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Also, you can catch KSN’s John Asebes with a recap of the game on our Friday Football Fever show at 10 p.m.