Friday Football Fever: Week 5 video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The FFF Game of The Week was Hesston vs. Halstead. Don’t miss any of the highlights or scores for the games covered.

And football fans! You can tweet us highlights of your own at @FridayFootball3.

Check out the scores on our score page.

Here is a list of the games KSN covered:

Buhler and McPherson

Dodge City and West

Newton and Hutch

Kingman and Pratt

Ellinwood and Lyons

Sterling and Cimarron

Derby and Salina South

Andale and Wichita Trinity

Salina Central and Haysville

Garden City and Liberal

LATEST STORIES: