Campus Colts vs. Newton Railers go head to head for game of the week
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Our Game of the Week is heading to Newton where the Campus Colts will go up against the Newton Railers.
Third year head coach Chris Jaax, has a history of winning, he coached for Bishop Carroll when they won state titles in 2012 and 2014 so this coach knows what a winning team looks like.
Over at Campus, Coach Greg Slade also has a state title under his belt leading Rose Hill to a win in 2011.
And the Colts are coming off their first play-off win in school history, This team will be riding the momentum again this year especially with having a stacked team coming back this year.
