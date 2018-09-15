Friday Football Fever: Week 3 Video
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The FFF Game of the Week was Maize South vs. Valley Center. Click above for video highlights of all of Friday's games.
You can also help choose next week's game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.
Hey football fans! You can also tweet us highlights of your own at @FridayFootball3.
This week's video highlights include:
- Wichita Trinity vs. Garden Plain
- Great Bend vs. Wichita Northwest
- Chaparral vs. Cheney
- Pratt vs. Hesston
- Maize South vs. Valley Center
- Wichita Southeast vs. Wichita North
- Wichita East vs. Kapaun Mt. Carmel
- Mulvane vs. Wichita Collegiate
- Bishop Carroll vs. Wichita West
- Derby vs. Newton
- Maize vs. Haysville Campus
- Pittsburg vs. Smith Center
- Stafford vs. Otis-Bison