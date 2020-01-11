Friday High school basketball scores

^BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona-Midway 63, Chetopa 47
Augusta 63, El Dorado 37
BV West 49, Blue Valley 41
Basehor-Linwood 69, Lansing 47
Bishop Miege 55, Mill Valley 54
Cheney 62, Kingman 29
Cherryvale 75, Neodesha 34
Clearwater 52, Wellington 41
Colby 50, Scott City 36
Columbus 53, Girard 52
Dodge City 56, Cimarron 22
Elkhart 46, Sublette 25
Eureka 75, Fredonia 53
Galena 56, Frontenac 46
Garden City 52, Great Bend 31
Garden Plain 62, Belle Plaine 56
Holcomb 39, Ulysses 29
Jayhawk Linn 41, Oswego 38
Kinsley 54, Cunningham 50, OT
Leavenworth 74, KC Turner 44
Maize South 39, Valley Center 26
Meade 42, Syracuse 32
Minneola 66, Ingalls 63
Olathe East 51, Olathe Northwest 39
Olathe North 66, Olathe South 65
Phillipsburg 0, Plainville 0
Rose Hill 66, Wichita Collegiate 63
SM East 76, SM Northwest 75
SM South 61, SM North 45
Sedan 64, Flinthills 56
Spearville 49, Kiowa County 37
St. Francis 61, Idalia, Colo. 39
St. Paul 63, Pleasanton 51
Washington County 51, Frankfort 31
Wichita Bishop Carroll 79, Wichita Southeast 45
Wichita Heights 53, Wichita Northwest 34
Wichita West 49, Wichita South 39